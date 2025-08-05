Michael Vi

Palantir (PLTR) Q2 revenue surges 48% to strike $1B. Figma (FIG) stock slides 27% days after meteoric market debut. The California Post (NWS) coming soon next year.

Palantir’s (NASDAQ:PLTR) second quarter 2025 financial results blasted market expectations as artificial intelligence offerings propel revenue growth.

Shares are up nearly 5% in premarket action and have already more than doubled year to date.

For the quarter ended June 30, the Denver-based data analytics and AI software company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.16, which was more than the consensus estimate of $0.14. GAAP EPS came in at $0.13 compared to the consensus of $0.08.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $1B, which represented a 48% year-over-year increase and was more than the estimate of $939.47M. Revenue was boosted by a 93% year-over-year gain in U.S. commercial sales and a 53% rise in government contracts to $306M and $426M, respectively.

Looking ahead to the quarter in progress, Palantir expects revenue to range from $1.08B to $1.09B, which is well above the estimate of $985M.

For the full year, Palantir increased its revenue forecast to range from $4.14B to $4.15B compared to its prior forecast of $3.89B to $3.9B.

Early reactions from analysts were positive on the results and outlook.

Seeking Alpha analyst Jonathan Weber, "While PLTR is a pretty expensive stock, its performance looks highly compelling and Palantir clearly is a winner from the broad AI trend."

Last Friday on Wall Street Breakfast, Figma was on our biggest movers list after soaring 250% in its debut on Thursday.

On Monday, Figma (NYSE:FIG) dropped 27.4% to $88.60/share, its third day of trading, significantly paring gains since its IPO last week.

FIG had more than tripled to $115.50/share on Thursday after going public, and reached as high as $142.92 the following day.

Figma's (NYSE:FIG) market capitalization reached $59.5B on Friday, nearly triple the amount that Adobe (ADBE) had offered to acquire the company in 2022 before the deal was called off. Figma's market cap on Monday fell to about $45.2B.

SA analyst Oliver Rodzianko rates the stock Hold, "not because of business vulnerability, but because of market euphoria," adding that the core risk is its valuation.

Investing Group Leader Daniel Jones rates the stock a soft Sell, as he believes the market has gotten overly enthusiastic. "While I admire Figma's (NYSE:FIG) business and growth prospects, the stock is priced for perfection," he noted.

New York Post Media Group, the entity behind the namesake news outlet, which is owned by News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NWSA), said Monday it is launching "The California Post" in early 2026.

The content of the new publication will appear across multiple platforms and formats, including mobile and desktop sites, video, audio, social media, and a daily print edition, according to an official statement.

The California Post will be headquartered in Los Angeles, and Nick Papps will become the first editor-in-chief of the publication.

The news publisher will operate as a separate entity under the New York Post Media Group.

