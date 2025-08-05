RTX: Fighting The Wall Of Reality

Stone Fox Capital
  • RTX issued weaker full-year EPS guidance, citing tariff impacts and tax law changes, despite a strong Q2 and a surge in commercial backlog.
  • The company reported a flat defense sector backlog at $92 million, and organic sales growth is expected to slow, with no clear path to accelerated future growth.
  • The stock's valuation has become stretched, trading at over 26x 2026 EPS estimates, while capital returns are now limited by high debt and valuation concerns.
  • RTX is priced for growth that isn't materializing; I recommend selling into strength, especially on Golden Dome hype, due to limited upside and sector risks.
MIM-104 Patriot - US surface-to-air missile system on a mobile vehicle platform.

MikeMareen

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) provided weak guidance for the year, but the market shook off the numbers following an initial slump. Despite all of the excitement over defense spending, the company saw no real increase in the sector. My

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.97K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

