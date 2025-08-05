BrandywineGLOBAL - Flexible Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • The global fixed income market overcame a May setback and rallied during the second quarter.
  • Emerging market sovereigns were the top contributors to performance.
  • We expect the investment environment to remain defined by stagflationary crosscurrents, where slowing growth coincides with inflation pressures.

Performance Review

  • Emerging market sovereign bonds were the top contributors for the quarter, particularly in Mexico, Egypt, Brazil, and Panama. These markets were supported by strong domestic demand, attractive real yields, and improving fiscal trajectories, while their currencies strengthened alongside broad U.S. dollar weakness.

