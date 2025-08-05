Fresnillo plc (FNLPF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Diezas - Chief Operating Officer of Northern Region

Mario Arreguin - Chief Financial Officer

Octavio M. Alvidrez - Chief Executive Officer

Tomas Iturriaga-Hidalgo - Chief Operating Officer

Octavio M. Alvidrez

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Octavio Alvídrez, CEO of Fresnillo. And here with me in London, we have Mario Arreguin, our CFO; Tomas Iturriaga, our COO from the Central Operations; and Daniel Diezas, Chief Operating Officer of the Northern Region.

Welcome to our half year results presentation.

As always, I would like to point out to our disclaimer before I move quickly to see the agenda we have for the day. I will take you through the key highlights and address on what our key recent HSECR initiatives. Tomas and Daniel will then provide some of the operational updates on their respective regions. And also, they will let us know some of it, about the development projects they coordinate. Mario will provide a financial update and some more detail into the decision to agree a buyback of the Silverstream contract with Peñoles. And finally, I will then conclude and provide some comments on the outlook. We then look forward to a Q&A session.

Investment proposition. You will be familiar with our investment case and I believe it remains compelling and consistent. But first, let me make a few introductory remarks about our results. I'm pleased with the performance of our