STAAR Surgical: Takeover Offer Comes At A Significant Premium
Summary
- STAAR Surgical has entered into an agreement with Alcon to be acquired at $28 per share, a 51% premium to its last closing price.
- The offer values STAA stock at 26 times steady state 2026 earnings, which looks attractive for shareholders and offers limited further upside.
- The deal requires support from Broadwood Capital, which owns 27% of the company.
- I expect regulatory approval to be straightforward, even in China, due to STAAR’s niche product offering.
