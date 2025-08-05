Janus Henderson Global Multi-Asset Moderate Managed Account Q1 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
Summary

  • The Portfolio returned 6.41% (gross) and the 60% MSCI ACWI Net/40% Bloomberg US Agg Linked returned 7.34%.
  • Global equity markets, as measured by the MSCI World Index, delivered positive returns in the second quarter, having recovered from a sharp sell-off in early April after the U.S. announced sweeping tariffs.
  • Over the period, the portfolio's equity and fixed income exposures averaged 58.35% and 39.17%, respectively.

An accountant at work analyzes financial data and calculates the profitability of investments

Pawel Kacperek

At a glance

Performance

The Portfolio returned 6.41% (gross) and the 60% MSCI ACWI Net/40% Bloomberg US Agg Linked returned 7.34%.

Contributors/detractors

Underweight exposure to non-U.S. equities detracted from relative performance. An overweight in unhedged international fixed income contributed.

Janus Henderson Investors
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

