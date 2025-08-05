AUO Corporation (AUOTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AUO Corporation (OTCPK:AUOTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

B.Y. Chang - VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer and Spokesperson

Chien-Pin Chen - Senior Vice President of Display Strategy Business Group

Fu-Jen Ko - CEO, President & Director

Jerry Su - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Shuang-Lang Peng - Group Chief Strategy Officer & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Meifen Chen - Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

Randy Abrams - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Vivi Huang - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Xuwen Huang - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

[Interpreted] Welcome to AUO Corporation 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference. [Operator Instructions]

I would like now to hand over to Jerry Su, Senior IR Director of AUO.

Jerry Su

[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm Jerry Su from AUO's IR department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our second quarter financial results conference. I'm joined by 4 executives. Chairman and Group Chief Strategy Officer, Paul Peng; CEO and President, Frank Ko; Senior VP of the Display Strategy Business Group, James Chen; and our CFO, David Chang.

The format of today's meeting is as follows. First of all, our CFO will go over our second quarter financial results and provide you with the guidance for the third quarter. Then Paul and Frank will provide you with opening remarks and business updates, then we will shift into the Q&A session. We have collected questions from analysts before the meeting. We will address those questions in the first part of the Q&A session. Afterwards, if there are still more questions, we will open the line for you to call and post questions.

Before I turn over to David, please allow me to remind you that all forward-looking