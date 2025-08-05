I have been investing in Novo Nordisk (NVO) since it was trading at $80 per share. Back then I thought I was getting a bargain, and despite my losses now being considerable, I still believe it was a reasonable price. A few quarters have
GLP-1 War: A Look At The Epic Pipeline Battle Between Novo Nordisk And Eli Lilly
Summary
- Novo Nordisk's share price collapse is an overreaction; the market underestimates its robust pipeline and continued double-digit growth potential.
- The GLP-1 obesity drug market is massive and supports multiple winners; both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly will thrive, not just one.
- Novo's upcoming drugs (cagrisema, amycretin, UBT251) have strong potential to close or surpass the efficacy gap with LLY's pipeline.
- At current valuations, NVO stock is a 'strong buy' - its profitability, growth, and cheap multiples make it a compelling long-term investment.
