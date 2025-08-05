Post-COVID Tailwinds Exhausted: Why Light & Wonder Faces A Ceiling On Growth

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW ) saw a post-COVID rally, up 4x since the past 5 years, driven by unusually high demand in the gaming industry and significant internal restructuring efforts. However, industry growth is slowing, while consumer sentiment continues to deteriorate following volatile

My name is Mehul Singh, a student at NYU Stern School of Business. I started my investment journey 7 years ago, trading public equities under a custodial account and have since written several pitches and reports while learning through internship opportunities here in NYC. I've had experience being a Venture Scout looking through healthcare startups in need of funding, Wealth Management, assessing risk for client portfolios, and Private Equity, analyzing the telehealth industry. By heart, I'm a value investor targeting consumer discretionary, industrial, or technology companies having low to mid growth potential with stable and/or recurring business models. Closely associated with former analyst MS Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.