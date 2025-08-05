Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Fund returned 5.39% and the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global TR Index returned 5.14%.
  • Global listed real estate rose 4.4% over the quarter, albeit underperforming wider equity markets.
  • Technology-related real estate holdings added value, with data center owner Digital Realty contributing strongly to relative performance.
  • While the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, property fundamentals remain healthy across most real estate sectors.

At a glance

Performance

The Fund returned 5.39% and the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global TR Index returned 5.14%.

Contributors/detractors

Logistics facilities owner Prologis contributed to relative performance. Cold storage owner/operator Lineage detracted on a relative basis.

Outlook

We expect

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

