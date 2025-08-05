A lot has happened to Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYRY) since my May 2025 article. The company has lifted its 2025 full-year sales and earnings guidance and is due to release its quarterly results on the 6th of August. Since the
Bayer Stock Is Soaring Ahead Of Its Earnings Release
Summary
- Bayer Aktiengesellschaft raised its 2025 sales and earnings guidance, reflecting improved performance in its pharmaceuticals division and better-than-expected results.
- Litigation risks have eased significantly, with major Roundup settlements reducing future legal expenses and enhancing financial visibility.
- Despite a still-challenged balance sheet and negative net income margin, profitability is expected to improve as litigation costs decline.
- Bayer remains undervalued compared to peers, making it an attractive buy for patient investors willing to tolerate near-term volatility.
