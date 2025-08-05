Nu Holdings: Q2 Could Be Its Turning Point

Summary

  • Nu Holdings' ARPAC rose to $11.2 in Q1 FY25, with long-term projections reaching $40+ as cross-selling deepens.
  • ROE in Brazil hit 30%, with consolidated Q1 FY25 ROE at 27.91%, far above the sector median.
  • Total customers grew to 118.6 million, with 4.3 million added in Q1 and an 83%+ activity rate across regions.
  • Consolidated NIM declined to 17.5%, with risk-adjusted NIM down 1.3 points due to rising funding costs and CLA.
  • Revenue reached $3.25 billion in Q1, up 32.91% YoY, while net income surged 69.65% to $557 million.

Businessman hand pointing finger to growth success finance business chart of metaverse technology financial graph investment diagram on analysis stock market background with digital economy exchange.

Lemon_tm

Investment Thesis

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is entering Q2 with a sharper, more refined growth story. While the last thesis highlighted explosive customer growth and low servicing costs, the new narrative shifts toward sustainable profitability and scalable monetization.

With

