Applied Digital: The Back Door To Play AI Infrastructure Demand
Summary
- Applied Digital's data centers are unique in that they focus on AI uses. It's what landed them an upgraded $11B CoreWeave deal, driving strong growth and my optimism.
- Recent earnings showed a major improvement: revenue up 41%, EPS loss narrowing, and substantial cash raised for further expansion.
- The accelerated construction timeline and robust crypto hosting provide both near-term cash flow and long-term growth potential.
- Valuation is rich, reflecting high growth expectations, but timely execution of new capacity is critical to justify the premium.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Applied Digital stock and why I see upside ahead into 2026.
