My previous article on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) was issued back in February 2025, when the business development company ("BDC") announced a 27% dividend cut. It was just as I expected
Oaktree Specialty Lending: One Dividend Cut Is Clearly Not Enough
Summary
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation's Q3 2025 earnings confirm my thesis: the recent dividend cut is insufficient to sustain the payout or NAV.
- Key headwinds include declining net investment income, portfolio write-downs, shrinking spreads, and an unfavorable interest rate outlook.
- While OCSL could increase leverage or manage asset quality, these measures are unlikely to restore sustainable dividend coverage.
- Given persistent earnings pressure and unsustainable payouts, I recommend investors consider rotating out of OCSL.
