I start my coverage with a Strong Buy rating on Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA). It offers exposure to a disruptive online used-car retail platform with a vertically integrated business model offering several competitive advantages. As a digital auto retail
Carvana: Poised For Re-Rating, Initiate At Strong Buy
Summary
- Initiate Strong Buy on Carvana, citing its disruptive, vertically integrated online used-car platform and superior scale-driven efficiencies over peers.
- Forecasting 35-40% unit growth, 5% ASP tailwinds, and FCF breakeven by Q3 FY 2025, with positive EBITDA in FY26 and ~30% upside to $478.87 PT.
- Key catalysts: ADESA mega-site integration, digital marketing acceleration, and expanding integrated finance platform driving margin expansion and multiple re-rating.
- Risks include macro demand, funding costs, and execution delays, but Carvana’s scalable model and digital-first strategy position it for outperformance.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.