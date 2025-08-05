Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Foltin - Head of Finance, Treasury & Investor Relations

Andreas Urschitz - Chief Marketing Officer & Member of Management Board

Jochen Hanebeck - CEO, Labor Director & Chairman of Management Board

Sven Schneider - CFO & Member of Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Adithya Satyanarayana Metuku - HSBC Global Investment Research

Andrew Michael Gardiner - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Didier Scemama - BofA Securities, Research Division

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Jakob Bluestone - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Janardan Nedyam Menon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Johannes Schaller - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Joshua Louis Buchalter - TD Cowen, Research Division

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Stephane Houri - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Tammy Qiu - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everyone. Welcome to the conference call for analysts and investors for Infineon's 2025 Fiscal Third Quarter Results.

Today's call will be hosted by Alexander Foltin, Executive Vice President, Finance and Treasury and Investor Relations at Infineon Technologies. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. This conference call contains forward-looking statements and/or assessments about the business, financial conditions, performance and strategy of the Infineon Group.

These statements and/or assessments are based on assumptions and management expectations resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks, many of which are partially or entirely beyond Infineon's control. Infineon's actual business development, financial conditions, performance and strategy may therefore differ materially from what is discussed in this conference call. Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligations to update forward-looking statements.