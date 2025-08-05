Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account returned 7.71% (gross) and the Russell Midcap® Growth Index returned 18.20%.
  • Stock selection in the health care sector detracted from relative performance. An underweight in the energy sector contributed.
  • We remain committed to a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach that pursues growth opportunities while seeking to manage downside risk.

At a glance

Performance

The Portfolio returned 7.71% (gross) and the Russell Midcap® Growth Index returned 18.20%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in the health care sector detracted from relative performance. An underweight in the energy sector contributed.

Outlook

We

