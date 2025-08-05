Amazon Stock: Is Whole Foods A Hidden Growth Catalyst?

Brett Ashcroft Green
8.21K Followers

Summary

  • Whole Foods is becoming a top food option for urban travelers due to inflation in traditional restaurant prices.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s grocery business is quietly growing, now over $100B in gross sales, including Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh.
  • Private label 365 products and Prime shipping perks boost Amazon's grocery margin and customer loyalty.
  • AWS remains Amazon’s profit engine, but slower growth than Azure and Google Cloud concerns some investors.
  • AMZN stock's valuation remains attractive using adjusted operating income PEG; its long-term story is supported by a strong balance sheet and diversification.

Whole Foods

Roman Tiraspolsky

My trip to the city

Just back from vacation, where we hit all the touristy spots in New York City's Manhattan borough. We couldn't believe how out of control prices have gotten. An uber uptown or downtown, traversing less than 10

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
8.21K Followers
I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia. I have worked with top CRE developers in the past including The Witkoff Group , Kushner Companies, Durst Organization and Fortress Investment Group.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News