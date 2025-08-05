Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Whitelam - Corporate Participant

David M. Hession - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer

Kevin M. Olsen - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Bret David Jordan - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Jack Edwin Weisenberger - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Jeremy Routh - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dorman Products' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Alex Whitelam, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Alexander Whitelam

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Dorman's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined by Kevin Olsen, Dorman's Chief Executive Officer; and David Hession, Dorman's Chief Financial Officer. Kevin will provide a quick overview of our recent performance, share our views across the business and provide our updated guidance. Then David will review the quarterly results and Kevin will then provide closing remarks before opening the call for questions. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release and earnings call presentation, which are available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at dormanproducts.com. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks, earnings release and investor presentation include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.

We advise listeners to review the risk factors and cautionary statements in our most recent 10-Q, 10-K and earnings release for important material assumptions, expectations and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in such forward-looking statements. We'll also reference certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non- GAAP measures to the most directly comparable