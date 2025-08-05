Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Deepak S. Nath

Welcome to the Smith & Nephew second quarter and first half results meeting. I'm Deepak Nath, I'm the Chief Executive Officer, and joining me is Chief Financial Officer, John Rogers.

So 2025 is a key year of delivery for Smith & Nephew. I'm pleased to announce the results that put us firmly on track for both our full year growth target and the guided step-up in profitability. On revenue, 6.7% underlying growth in the quarter reflects sequential acceleration across all regions and business units.

In Sports Medicine, we've maintained the strong momentum across Joint Repair and AET outside of China. In Wound, the continued performance of AWD and the rebound in bioactives produced double-digit growth for the business unit as a whole. In Orthopaedics, we delivered yet another quarter of growth and in line with our previous commitment, our Recon and Robotics business sustained its recent improvement, both internationally and importantly, in the U.S.

This is now the fourth quarter of sequential improvement in U.S. Recon and Robotics. On profitability, 100 basis points of first half