Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 3:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Deepak S. Nath - CEO & Director
John Terence Rogers - CFO & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
David James Adlington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Dylan van Haaften - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Graham Doyle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Jack Reynolds-Clark - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Kane Slutzkin - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Richard Felton - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Robert John Davies - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Samuel England - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Veronika Dubajova - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Deepak S. Nath
Welcome to the Smith & Nephew second quarter and first half results meeting. I'm Deepak Nath, I'm the Chief Executive Officer, and joining me is Chief Financial Officer, John Rogers.
So 2025 is a key year of delivery for Smith & Nephew. I'm pleased to announce the results that put us firmly on track for both our full year growth target and the guided step-up in profitability. On revenue, 6.7% underlying growth in the quarter reflects sequential acceleration across all regions and business units.
In Sports Medicine, we've maintained the strong momentum across Joint Repair and AET outside of China. In Wound, the continued performance of AWD and the rebound in bioactives produced double-digit growth for the business unit as a whole. In Orthopaedics, we delivered yet another quarter of growth and in line with our previous commitment, our Recon and Robotics business sustained its recent improvement, both internationally and importantly, in the U.S.
This is now the fourth quarter of sequential improvement in U.S. Recon and Robotics. On profitability, 100 basis points of first half
- Read more current SNN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts