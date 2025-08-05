As we move throughout the Q2 earnings season, it's becoming clear that it's taking a lot to impress investors. Beat-and-raise quarters are still being met with share price declines, which to me is a reflection that valuations have reached very stretched levels. Amid this
BRC: Worrying DTC Sales And EBITDA Declines
Summary
- Black Rifle Coffee continues to struggle with declining direct-to-consumer subscribers, falling margins, and lackluster EBITDA.
- Q2 results featured a continued drop in DTC revenue and a sharp 800 bps decay in gross margins, driven by an increasing wholesale revenue mix and higher green coffee prices.
- The company's launch into the energy drink category in the second half of FY25 may be hamstrung by a weak discretionary spending environment.
- Despite fundamental challenges, BRCC trades at a high 19x EV/FY25 EBITDA, making it unattractive for a low-quality small-cap stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.