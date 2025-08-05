I still like Mizuho Financial (NYSE:MFG) (OTCPK:MZHOF) (8411.T) as a potential investment.
My prior May 27, 2025 update predicted that "an upward revision of the (FY2025 YE Mar '26) outlook or the achievement of above-expectations actual results are likely scenarios" for MFG.
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!