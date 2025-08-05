We picked NVDA at $8.78 in 2020, making almost 1300% in that single trade. With a 4.9-star average rating and a proven, transparent approach, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Sign up here

A subscription to The Data Driven Investor helps you uncover alpha in the AI revolution, while protecting your portfolio from downside risk in a volatile tech landscape. Our Long Term Growth Portfolio is up nearly 194% since 2018, driven by disciplined strategy and risk-aware execution, not hype.

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI ) were down 5.8% on Monday, Aug. 4, after the company announced earnings for the second quarter of 2025. The main driver behind this adverse reaction is that profit margins were under pressure due to increased investments for growth during the

Andres Cardenal, CFA, is an economist with over 25 years of experience in investment research and strategy development for hedge funds, family offices, and asset managers across the U.S. and Latin America. He leads the investing group The Data Driven Investor , where he delivers evidence-based insights on growth and tech stocks, with a particular focus on finding alpha in the AI revolution while managing downside risk in a rapidly evolving and potentially overhyped sector. The service also includes Options Ideas for short-term income generation, Quantitative Stock Strategies and stock picking algorithms, Macro analysis, and tactical ETF strategies. Learn more .

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.