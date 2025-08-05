Janus Henderson Growth And Income Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Portfolio returned 14.92% (gross) and the S&P 500® Index returned 10.94%.
  • Although dividend-paying stocks generally lagged, outperformance relative to the S&P 500 Index was driven by the portfolio's growth focus in a risk-on market environment.
  • In terms of individual stock performance, Broadcom was among the top relative contributors. UnitedHealth was among the top detractors from relative performance.
  • Our focus remains on companies providing attractive dividend yields and those that have the potential to grow dividends and earnings over time.

At a glance

Performance

The Portfolio returned 14.92% (gross) and the S&P 500® Index returned 10.94%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in the financials and information technology sectors contributed to relative performance, while stock selection in healthcare and energy detracted.

