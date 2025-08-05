Amazon's AI Gambit: The Threat Nvidia Didn't See Coming

Azlaan Mansuri
236 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc.'s custom Inferentia chips and SageMaker integration position it to dominate the fast-growing AI inference market, challenging Nvidia's dominance in AI infrastructure.
  • The economics of Inferentia enable Amazon to offer AI inference at 70% lower cost with comparable performance, unlocking new use-cases and driving AWS growth.
  • Amazon's Q2 2025 revenue almost matched its Q4 holiday peak, signaling new growth engines beyond e-commerce, notably AWS expansion and operational efficiency.
  • With AMZN shares undervalued by 36.5% and a conservative DCF model, I see Amazon as a compelling buy as AI inference becomes a major profit driver.

Amazon

hapabapa

Investment Thesis

Standing on a precipice, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has potential that many investors overlook. The market is immersed in the warfare of AWS against cloud markets and e-commerce low-margin, while a more serious transformation is happening in Amazon's data

This article was written by

Azlaan Mansuri
236 Followers
Focused on long/short equity strategies, conducting deep fundamental analysis to pinpoint undervalued stocks for long positions and overvalued stocks for short positions in global equity markets. Built detailed financial models using discounted cash flow (DCF), relative valuation, and scenario analysis to evaluate company fundamentals, growth potential, and risks. Delivered high-conviction investment recommendations through comprehensive research, driving alpha generation for the fund. Monitored market trends, sector dynamics, and macroeconomic factors to adjust strategies and optimize portfolio performance in real time. Partnered with the Portfolio Manager to size positions, manage risk exposure, and navigate challenges like short squeezes or market volatility.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News