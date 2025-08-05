Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Keri A. Davis - CFO & Treasurer

Matthew Dov Kaplan - CEO & President

Michael Patrick Keller - President—Specialty Finance Business, Great Elm Capital Corp.

Conference Call Participants

Erik Edward Zwick - Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Peter B. Sceusa - Unidentified Company

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Great Elm Capital Second Quarter 202 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Peter Sceusa, a representative of the company. Please go ahead.

Peter B. Sceusa

Hello, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for Great Elm Capital Corp.'s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. If you'd like to be added to our distribution list, you can e-mail investorrelations@gatelmcap.com where you can sign up for alerts directly on our website, www.greatelmcc.com.

I'd like to note the slide presentation posted on our website accompanying today's call. The slide presentation can be found on our website under Events and Presentations. On our website, you can also find our earnings release and SEC filings.

I would like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking information. Also, please note that nothing in today's call constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of offers to purchase our securities. Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements, and we ask that you refer to Great Elm Capital Corp.'s filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Great Elm Capital Corp. does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of SEC filings, please visit Great Elm Capital Corp.'s website under Financials, SEC filings or visit the SEC's website.