Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mathew Schneider - Vice President of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Melissa M. Tomkiel - President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Robert S. Wiesenthal - CEO & Director

William A. Heyburn - CFO & Head of Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin David Klieve - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

William Chapman Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Blade Air Mobility Conference Call and Webcast for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. We appreciate everyone joining us today. Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the company's forward-looking statement and safe harbor language. Statements made in this conference call that are not historical facts, including statements about future time periods, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We refer you to our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause these differences.

Any forward-looking statements provided during this conference call are made only as of the date of this call. As stated in our SEC filings, Blade