With stock markets retreating from recent highs as we progress through the Q2 earnings season, my core strategy for beating the markets through the end of 2025 is the same: favor small-cap stocks that have their own independent growth
EverQuote: New Buybacks Signal A Very Healthy Business
Summary
- I remain bullish on EverQuote, viewing the post-earnings dip as a compelling buy opportunity given strong long-term growth catalysts and a healthy balance sheet.
- EverQuote targets $1 billion in annual revenue and 20% adjusted EBITDA margins, leveraging AI and product expansion to drive efficiency and profitability.
- Despite a Q2 revenue miss, auto insurance demand remains robust, and variable marketing margins have stabilized, signaling a profitable, steady-state environment.
- At just 6.7x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA, EverQuote offers attractive value for a high-growth, margin-expanding small-cap—I'm staying long and recommend buying the dip.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.