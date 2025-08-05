Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Graham Stanley - VP of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance Project Officer

Ronald N. South - Senior VP & CFO

Stanley M. Bergman - Executive Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Allen Charles Lutz - BofA Securities, Research Division

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jason M. Bednar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

John Paul Stansel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Henry Schein's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Graham Stanley, Henry Schein's Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer. Please go ahead, Graham.

Graham Stanley

Thank you, operator, and my thanks to each of you for joining us to discuss Henry Schein's financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

With me on today's call are Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein; and Ron South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to state that certain comments made during this call will include information that's forward-looking. Risks and uncertainties involved in the company's business may affect the matters referred to in forward-looking statements, and the company's performance may materially differ from those expressed in or indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in Henry Schein's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and included in the Risk Factors section of those filings.

In addition, all comments about the