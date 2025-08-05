Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

Our top story so far, President Donald Trump said his administration is prepared to increase the tariffs it plans to impose on pharmaceuticals up to 250%. That’s significantly higher than the 200% he indicated just a few weeks ago.

But Trump said the levies will be smaller in magnitude initially, before they increase up to 250% eventually.

"We'll be putting an initially small tariff on pharmaceuticals,” he said in a CNBC interview. “But in one year, one and a half years maximum, it's going to go to 150%, and then it's going to go to 250%, because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country.”

Drugs, which have historically been immune to levies due to public health impact, have become increasingly targeted as the administration revises U.S. trade policy.

On the economic front, the ISM Services index edged down unexpectedly to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in June, missing the 51.5 consensus.

But the July reading still marks the 12th time in the last 13 months in which the index surpassed the 50% breakeven point. A print over 50 suggests expansion, while a sub-50 print indicates contraction.

The U.S.'s international trade deficit in goods and services narrowed to -$60.2 billion in June from -$71.7 billion in the prior month, compared with the -$62.6 billion consensus.

Imports retreated to $337.5 billion in June from May's $350.3 billion, which was revised from $350.5 billion. Meanwhile, exports stood at $277.3 billion in June, barely budging from the earlier month's $278.6 billion (revised from $279.0B).

Wells Fargo economists say: “If you're on the hunt for evidence of how the trade war is impacting the U.S. economy, the international trade data might not yet show it.”

“The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June to smallest in nearly two years. This has resulted in some wacky effects on headline GDP growth, but the sharp narrowing in the deficit is simply an unwinding of behavioral effects as businesses slowed their imports after pulling demand forward at the start of the year to get goods ahead of tariffs going into effect.”

Among active stocks, Pfizer (PFE) reported better-than-expected financials for Q2 2025 and increased its full-year earnings outlook on its strong year-to-date performance.

While Pfizer reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook at $61 billion to $64 billion, its new EPS outlook of $2.90 to $3.10 per-share, increased by $0.10 at the midpoint, about in line with the $3.01 consensus.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) is among the top S&P gainers after reporting second-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded expectations and lifting its full-year guidance.

The maker of tasers and other public safety gear has now more than doubled its stock price over the past 12 months. Management raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion, up from its prior guidance of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

And IT consultancy firm Gartner (IT) is among the worst S&P performers, as its updated full-year guidance disappointed investors worried about the impact of AI on client spending.

The company now expects full-year revenue of $6.45 billion, compared with previous guidance of $6.53 billion and shy of the consensus of $6.57 billion. Full-year EPS guidance of $11.75 was also below consensus EPS estimate of $12.48.

In other news of note, yesterday we got to reference “Trading Places” and today it’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

“Cecily you will read your political economy in my absence. The chapter on the fall of the rupee you may omit. It is somewhat too sensational.”

While not really a “fall,” the Indian rupee (USD:INR) weakened to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar (DXY) on as Trump threatened to hike tariffs on the country for buying oil from Russia.

Trump announced last week that he intends to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods, plus potential punitive tariffs for the country continuing to buy energy and weapons from Russia.

The rupee fell to ₹88 for the first time against the greenback.

India says the move is “unjustified and unreasonable.”

India imported 1.7M bbl/day of crude in Q1, with Russia accounting for nearly 40% of its imports. If Trump follows through with his threats, Indian refiners may face significantly higher costs as they pivot away from Russian supplies and compete more aggressively for Middle Eastern and Atlantic Basin barrels.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Julian Emanuel, head of Equity, Derivatives, and Quantitative Strategy at Evercore ISI, says investors may be in for a rough ride, but they shouldn’t think about heading to the sidelines.

Emanuel is projecting a -7% to -15% pullback into September and through October.

The broader market is “historically expensive 25x TTM P/E” while volatility dropped to rarely seen lows,” he said.

There “are more gains to be made before the structural rally is over, but the ‘bucking bull’ will do all it can in the meantime to throw investors off the ‘ride,’” he said, but advised investors to “grab the reins and stay saddled.”

He recommended investors stay invested strategically in a core thematic portfolio of AI Enablers, Adopters and Adapters in AI-centric sectors: Communication Services (XLC), Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Info Tech (XLK).

