Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) had been a moderate performer over the past year, gaining 8%, as the company has taken significant action to simplify its portfolio via a pending transaction with
Fidelity National: Growth And Debt Fears Outweigh In-Line Q2
Summary
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s Q2 results were solid but uninspiring, with modest growth and recurring revenue stability, yet shares dropped sharply on sector fears.
- Portfolio simplification continues with the Worldpay exit and Issuer Solutions acquisition, but management's M&A credibility remains questionable, and leverage will rise.
- Guidance was only modestly raised due to FX benefits, not core business improvement, and back-half weighted growth targets add caution.
- At current valuation, FIS offers ~9% return potential with a secure dividend, but I prefer Fiserv for sector exposure and rate FIS a Hold.
