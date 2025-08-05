Assessing AGNC Investment's Performance For Q2 2025

  • AGNC's Q2 2025 performance slightly underwhelmed, with minor underperformance in book value and core earnings vs. expectations due to less aggressive portfolio growth.
  • Management remained cautious, increasing hedging and adding U.S. Treasuries, which led to higher derivative losses and less benefit from late-quarter MBS price gains.
  • The risk/performance rating is maintained at 3.5, with no change to recommendation range. Current valuation is not attractive given sector challenges and AGNC's premium.
  • Dividend appears sustainable for now, but I see limited upside and prefer to wait for spread stabilization and a more attractive valuation before considering AGNC a buy.
AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC) had a pretty average quarter with results coming in a little weaker than I hoped. They raised a lot of money earlier this year but didn’t put it to work as aggressively as some peers. The dividend still looks safe for now, but the stock is priced too high compared to the rest of the sector. I wouldn’t be buying here.

  • Quarterly BV (Non-Tangible/Tangible) Fluctuation: Minor Underperformance (1.6%/1.7% Variance).
  • Net Spread and Dollar Roll Income (Expense) (Core Earnings/EAD Equivalent): Minor - Modest Underperformance ($0.039 Variance).

AGNC Investment’s (AGNC) recorded a modest quarterly BV decrease which largely matched my expectations.

Remember, Q2 2025 was a very volatile quarter for agency mREIT stocks regarding BV fluctuations. Most agency sub-sector peers reported a modest - notable decrease in BV during early April 2025. However, a partially mitigating BV increase occurred during late June 2025 as spread/basis risk began to decline towards the end of the quarter.

I believe AGNC’s (1.6%)/(1.7%) BV variance (non-tangible/tangible) vs. my projection was pretty accurate due to the volatile swings in BV during Q2 2025.

That said, knowing AGNC raised a massive amount of equity in early April 2025, I assumed management would follow DX’s strategy regarding immediately using the company’s equity proceeds into fixed-rate agency MBS and utilizing its recent leverage ratio regarding levered deployment. In total, AGNC issued 92.6 million shares of common stock during Q2 2025 for net proceeds of nearly $800 million. Simply put, a notably above average quarterly issuance. Based on AGNC’s recent tangible leverage ratio, this would equate to a on-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS/investment portfolio increase of ~$7.0 - $7.5 billion. While AGNC increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio during Q2 2025, the size of said increase was modestly less vs. my expectations. Remember, DX increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by 25% during Q2 2025. In comparison, also raising a notable amount of equity during Q2 2025 (and basically all of this within the first three weeks of the quarter), AGNC wound up increasing the company’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio by only 4% during Q2 2025. Simply put, notably less aggressive. In comparison, I projected AGNC would increase the company’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio by 10% - 15% during Q2 2025. In the end, this negatively impacted AGNC’s Q2 2025 results for two reasons.

First, since MBS pricing quickly increased during late June 2025, a larger MBS/investment portfolio size would have directly led to a more enhanced Q2 2025 valuation gain. In addition, AGNC added an even larger quantity of U.S. Treasuries during Q2 2025 (net (short) addition of ($4.3) billion) vs. net MBS/investment portfolio growth (addition of only $2.7 billion) which actually led to a more enhanced derivatives net valuation loss. For example, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio recorded a total net valuation loss of ($367) million during Q2 2025 vs. my projection of ($278) million (which also includes smaller-than-anticipated off-balance sheet TBA MBS net valuation gains). Simply put, this directly led to a more severe BV loss during the quarter versus my expectations.

Second, a smaller MBS/investment portfolio size vs. my expectations negatively impacted AGNC’s net spread income (and core earnings equivalent). As such, a bit of an underperforming quarter regarding this metric as well in my opinion. AGNC’s minor - modest net spread and dollar roll income/EAD underperformance was mainly due to the following: 1) ($31) million underperformance within the company’s “true” net interest income (excludes CPR adjustment); 2) $2 million outperformance within the company’s net periodic interest income on interest rate swaps (current period hedging income); 3) ($6) million underperformance within the company’s NDR income (mainly due to a lower average net long TBA MBS balance); and 4) $2 million outperformance within the company’s operational expense account (see the income statement table provided below).

Even with a slightly disappointing quarter, I believe a risk/performance rating of 3.5 for AGNC remains appropriate in the current environment/over the foreseeable future.

Remember, even though most agency mREITs have very little credit risk, these companies have to navigate the following risks: 1) Spread/basis; 2) leverage; 3) prepayment/extension; and 4) interest rate (regarding derivatives). As a reminder, my/our models continue to project 1 - 2 (25) basis point (“bp”) Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate cuts at some point during the 2nd half of 2025. This is already “baked” into current sector recommendation ranges/price targets.

  • BV/NAV Adjustment (BV/NAV Used Interchangeably): Our projection for current BV/NAV per share was adjusted: Down ($0.15) (to account for the actual 6/31/2025 BV/NAV Vs. prior projection). Price targets have already been adjusted to reflect the change in BV/NAV. The update is included in the card below and the subscriber spreadsheets.
  • Percentage Recommendation Range (Relative to current BV/NAV): No Change.
  • Risk/Performance Rating: No Change. Remains at 3.5.

  • Hedging Coverage Ratio: Decrease from 91% to 89%.
Income Statement (Actual Vs. Projected)

Note: BV at the end of the quarter. Subscriber spreadsheets and targets use current estimates, not trailing values.

AGNC’s lifetime CPR expectations decreased from 8.3% as of 3/31/2025 to 7.8% as of 6/30/2025. This basically matched my 6/30/2025 projection of 8.0% (this metric is highly open to managerial judgment). As such, AGNC recorded a fractionally larger premium amortization benefit adjustment versus my expectations ($11 million actual vs. my $3 million projected). Again, this is buried within AGNC’s interest income account (boxed blue reference “1” in the income statement table above). As noted above, regarding risk management strategies, AGNC remained cautious during Q2 2025 as the company’s hedging coverage ratio only decreased from 91% as of 3/31/2025 to 89% as of 6/30/2025. This generally bodes well in an increasing/elevated interest rate environment; typically decreases the severity of BV losses via more enhanced derivative valuation gains when spread/basis risk remains subdued. However, a higher hedging coverage ratio would become a burden if rates/yields quickly net decreased; decreases the enhancement of BV gains via more severe derivative valuation losses (especially if spread/basis risk rises). Of course, a company’s net duration gap matters as well but this is a general tendency. We saw this exact scenario play out during late June 2025 (less enhanced monthly BV gain versus my expectations due to AGNC’s higher hedging coverage ratio). I projected AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio would decrease to 80% - 85% (hence AGNC’s larger derivatives net valuation loss when compared to my expectations; discussed earlier).

I believe AGNC can still maintain its current monthly dividend of $0.12 per common share (even with the slight disappointment regarding the company’s net spread and dollar roll income amount during Q2 2025). That said, I cannot rule out a minor decrease if AGNC’s core earnings equivalent decreased further in future quarters and the board of directors/management becomes very cautious. However, likely a low probability of a dividend cut during 2025. That said, I also do not anticipate an increase in AGNC’s dividend per share rate during Q3 2025 as the company’s REIT taxable income remains lower versus the company’s net spread and dollar roll income (but the gap is narrowing due to the recent large addition of U.S. Treasury securities/futures).

I/we continue to believe AGNC does not represent good value here. I personally believe AGNC is still one of the better-run agency mREIT sub-sector peers from a long-term performance perspective (though the size of the Q2 2025 net spread and dollar roll income/EAD decrease is a bit less encouraging). However, the market continues to value AGNC at the largest premium in the sector by a pretty wide margin. Simply put, I continue to believe the market is "ahead of itself" regarding AGNC's valuation. I continue to believe the near-term environment remains fairly challenging for the agency mREIT sub-sector regarding spread/basis risk. This is directly dependent upon the current administration’s/the Fed’s “curveballs” regarding changes to fiscal and monetary policy (including the Fannie Mae’s/Freddie Mac’s conservatorship). I would like to see spread stabilization, over a period longer than simply one quarter, along with AGNC’s stock price trading at a notably more attractive valuation before considering an investment.

