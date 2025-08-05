Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie B. Andrews - Chief Financial Officer

Julie D. Dewey - Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer

Massimo Calafiore - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Caitlin Cronin - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Jason Hart Wittes - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Jeffrey Scott Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division

Michael John Petusky - Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kayla, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Orthofix Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Julie Dewey. You may begin.

Julie D. Dewey

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Orthofix' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining us. I'm Julie Dewey, Orthofix's Chief IR and Communications Officer. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Massimo Calafiore; and Chief Financial Officer, Julie Andrews.

Before we get started, please note that our earnings release and the supplemental presentation accompanying this call are available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of our corporate website at orthofix.com. Also, this call is being broadcast live over the Internet to all interested parties and an archived copy of this webcast will be available in the Investors section of our corporate website shortly after the conclusion of this call.

During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to