Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

s - Corporate Participant

o - Corporate Participant

P - Corporate Participant

Dominik Heger - Executive VP and Head of Investor Relations, Strategic Development & Communications

Helen Giza - Chair of Management Board & CEO

Martin Fischer - CFO & Member of the Management Board

Conference Call Participants

David James Adlington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Graham Doyle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

James Alexander Stewart Vane- Tempest - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Richard Felton - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Veronika Dubajova - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

a divi - Unidentified Company

ion - Unidentified Company

f S& - Global Inc. All Rights reserved.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Report on Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Dominik Heger. Please go ahead, sir.

Dominik Heger

Thank you, Sandra. I would like to welcome everyone to our earnings call for the second quarter of 2025. As always, I would like to start out the call by mentioning our cautionary language that is in our safe harbor statement as well as in our presentation and in all the materials that we have distributed earlier today. For further details concerning risks and uncertainties, please refer to these documents and to our SEC filings. We will have 60 minutes for the call. To give everyone the chance