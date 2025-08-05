The passage of President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" into law wasn't pretty to watch, but for Americans who have been or will be born in the years from 2025 through 2028, it offered something very new. The law sets
The Value Of $1,000 Invested In The S&P 500
Summary
- We have the tools to estimate how much any hypothetical investment in the S&P 500 in any month would be worth at the end of a given period of investing.
- Reinvesting dividends unlocks the power of compounding. In the 20 years from May 2005 to May 2025, an initial investment of $1,000 in the S&P 500 would grow to about $4,932 without dividend reinvestment. With dividend reinvestment, that value of that $1,000 grows to about $7,672.
- Investing just $1,000 once is nice, but making regular investments monthly over a long period of time can help smooth out the investment gains over time.
- The longer the investment is held, the better it gets.
