The U.S. has imposed a 35% tariff on some Canadian goods not covered by the current free trade deal. Marc Ercolao, Economist at TD, joins MoneyTalk to explain how Canada may be able to handle the new tariffs.
U.S. Trade Deadline Passes Without A Deal: What's Next For Canada
Summary
- The U.S. has hiked its tariff on some Canadian goods to 35%.
- Goods compliant with the USMCA trade deal are not impacted.
- While not positive, it will not likely have a major impact on Canada's economy.
