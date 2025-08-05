I Was Wrong About Palantir: Upgrading To A Cautious Buy
Summary
- I am upgrading Palantir Technologies Inc. to a cautious Buy after a stellar second quarter, advising long-term investors to add on pullbacks and short-term traders to ride momentum.
- Palantir delivered blowout earnings, topping $1B in revenue, raising FY25 guidance, and boasting exceptional growth and profitability metrics, especially in U.S. markets.
- Valuation remains stretched, but Palantir’s execution, major government contracts, and expanding commercial footprint justify the premium for now.
- Despite volatility and risks, my conviction is intact: Palantir’s growth story is just getting started.
- I hereon share my sentiment on PLTR stock and why I see more upside ahead.
