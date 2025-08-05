Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adrian Kilcoyne - Chief Medical Officer

Andre Choulika - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Arthur Stril - CFO & Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anqi Yu - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Jack Kilgannon Allen - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Sebastiaan van der Schoot - Unidentified Company

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Cellectis' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call may be recorded. And I will be standing by, if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Arthur Stril

Good morning. and welcome, everyone, to Cellectis' Second Quarter 2025 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Andre Choulika, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne, our Chief Medical Officer.

Yesterday evening, Cellectis issued a 6-K and press release reporting our financial statements for the 6 months period ended June 30, 2025, and a business update. The report and press release are available on our website at cellectis.com.

As a reminder, we will make statements regarding Cellectis' financial outlook, including the presentation of our BALLI-01 and NatHaLi-01 clinical trials, the timing and ability to progress our clinical trial into a later phase, the progress of our R&D activities under the AstraZeneca partnership, the timing and outcome of our arbitration with Servier and sufficiency of cash to fund operations.

These forward statements, which are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management, including information provided or otherwise