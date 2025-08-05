Wait Out The GLP-1 Storm - Buy The Hims And Hers Post-Earnings Dip
Summary
- Hims and Hers faced a short-term revenue dip due to regulatory changes and GLP-1 customer offboarding, but core growth remains strong.
- Subscriber numbers surged 31% quarter-over-quarter, and product diversification continues to drive long-term revenue expansion.
- Regulatory-driven shipment cadence changes should normalize by late 2025, supporting a rebound in average revenue per customer and total revenue.
- Despite a premium valuation, I see the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity, expecting revenue and margins to recover in 2H25.
- I hereon share my sentiment on HIMS stock and why I see more upsides ahead.
