Riskified Presents Steady State Outlook On Macro Doldrums

Aug. 05, 2025 1:30 PM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD) StockRSKD
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Riskified has produced only moderate revenue growth, ongoing operating losses, and negative free cash flow net of stock-based compensation.
  • International expansion is a bright spot, but onboarding new merchants is costly and hasn't translated into significant operating leverage or margin improvement.
  • Macroeconomic headwinds, weak consumer categories, and unresolved tariff uncertainties—especially in APAC—limit near-term catalysts for meaningful upside.
  • Management's reaffirmed guidance and focus on AI innovation are positives, but unimpressive net dollar retention and sales efficiency keep my outlook a neutral Hold.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Woman completing payment on her smartphone app

Alistair Berg

Investment Outlook

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) continues to operate in the no-man’s land of only moderate revenue growth and continued operating losses.

I previously analyzed Riskified in April 2024 with a Hold outlook due to sagging growth as it

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
21.21K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RSKD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RSKD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RSKD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News