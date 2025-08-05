The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chad J. Zamarin - CEO, President & Director
Danilo Marcelo Juvane - Vice President of Investor Relations
John D. Porter - Senior VP & CFO
Lane Wilson - Corporate Participant
Larry C. Larsen - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Robert R. Wingo - Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development

Conference Call Participants

Burke Charles Sansiviero - Wolfe Research, LLC
Jason Daniel Gabelman - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jean Ann Salisbury - BofA Securities, Research Division
Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
John Ross Mackay - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Spiro Michael Dounis - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Theresa Chen - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Zackery Lee Van Everen - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to The Williams Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Danilo Juvane, Vice President of Investor Relations, ESG and Investment analysis. Please go ahead.

Danilo Marcelo Juvane

Thanks, Stephen, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us and for your interest in The Williams Companies. Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings press release and the presentation that our President and CEO, Chad Zamarin; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Porter, will speak to this morning. Also joining us on the call today are Larry Larsen, our Chief Operating Officer; Lane Wilson, our General Counsel; and Rob Wingo, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development.

