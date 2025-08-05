The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chad J. Zamarin - CEO, President & Director

Danilo Marcelo Juvane - Vice President of Investor Relations

John D. Porter - Senior VP & CFO

Lane Wilson - Corporate Participant

Larry C. Larsen - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Robert R. Wingo - Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development

Conference Call Participants

Burke Charles Sansiviero - Wolfe Research, LLC

Jason Daniel Gabelman - TD Cowen, Research Division

Jean Ann Salisbury - BofA Securities, Research Division

Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

John Ross Mackay - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Spiro Michael Dounis - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Theresa Chen - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Zackery Lee Van Everen - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to The Williams Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Danilo Juvane, Vice President of Investor Relations, ESG and Investment analysis. Please go ahead.

Danilo Marcelo Juvane

Thanks, Stephen, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us and for your interest in The Williams Companies. Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings press release and the presentation that our President and CEO, Chad Zamarin; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Porter, will speak to this morning. Also joining us on the call today are Larry Larsen, our Chief Operating Officer; Lane Wilson, our General Counsel; and Rob Wingo, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development.