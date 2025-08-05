Fraport AG (FPRUF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fraport AG (OTCPK:FPRUF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our Q2 2025 Analyst Presentation. As we received very positive feedback in the last quarter, we stick to our new publication format. So I'm happy to guide you through our presentation this Tuesday morning already. And later today at 2:00 p.m. German time, we will have our conference call as usual, to answer all your questions.

On my first slide for today, I would like to start with the traffic performance at our group airports in the first half of 2025. The blue bars display the January to June period compared to 2019, and the white bars shows the comparison to the previous year. Looking at the airports one by one and starting with Frankfurt on the left, we see that after a slightly negative start in Q1, the second quarter was catching up with a plus of 3.1%. In total, this led to a passenger increase in Frankfurt of 1.4% in the first half of 2025.

Looking ahead, we are confident to see further growth over the summer season with additional capacities on short-haul routes, especially from the new Condor feeder network in Frankfurt. Also for the upcoming winter season, we continue to be optimistic based on the further ramp-up of continental frequencies. Therefore, we stick to our guidance of passenger growth in Frankfurt in 2025, but to remain below 64 million passengers.

Looking at the development of our international portfolio, you see that Lima continues to perform strongly in Q2 after a strong start to the year already. Capacity additions in combination with the new terminal opening supported this development, which led to an increase of 7.1% over the first 6 months of the year. Following the record year