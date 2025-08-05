Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Douglas E. Coltharp - Executive VP & CFO
Mark Miller - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Strategic Planning
Mark J. Tarr - CEO, President & Director
Patrick W. Tuer - EVP & Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Albert J. William Rice - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Andrew Mok - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Ann Kathleen Hynes - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Benjamin Whitman Mayo - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Jared Phillip Haase - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Joanna Sylvia Gajuk - BofA Securities, Research Division
Matthew Dale Gillmor - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Philip Chickering - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Raj Kumar - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Encompass Health's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I will now turn the call over to Mark Miller, Encompass Health's Chief Investment Relations Officer.
Mark Miller
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Encompass Health's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, the second quarter earnings release, supplemental information and related Form 8- K filed with the SEC are available on our website at encompasshealth.com. On Page 2 of the supplemental information, you will find the safe harbor statements, which are also set forth in greater detail on the last page of the earnings release.
During the call, we will make forward-looking statements such as guidance and growth projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of
