Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason P. Marino - Executive VP & CFO

John E. Geller - CEO, President & Director

Neal H. Goldner - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Nicolas Chaiken - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Brandt Antoine Montour - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Charles Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

David Brian Katz - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Stephen White Grambling - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Neal Goldner, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Thank you, Neal. You may begin.

Neal H. Goldner

Thanks, Alicia, and welcome to the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Second Quarter Earnings Call. I am joined today by John Geller, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Marino, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I need to remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Forward-looking statements in the press release as well as comments on this call are effective only when made and will not be updated as actual events unfold. Throughout the call, we will make references to non-GAAP financial information. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the schedules attached to our press release and on our website.

With that, it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to John Geller.

John