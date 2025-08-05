Janus Henderson High-Yield Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Fund returned 4.29% and the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index returned 3.53%.
  • Security selection within our high-yield corporate holdings was the primary contributor to relative performance.
  • We believe the present valuation environment calls for an approach focused on maximizing income per unit of volatility and limiting drawdown risks.

At a glance

Performance

The Fund returned 4.29% and the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index returned 3.53%.

Contributors/detractors

Security selection within high-yield corporates contributed, as did small allocations to common stock and convertibles.

Outlook

Tight

Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

