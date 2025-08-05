Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chung Kin Cheung - Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer

James R. Ray - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director

Conference Call Participants

Gary Frank Prestopino - Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division

John Edward Franzreb - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Joseph Anthony Gomes - NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CVG's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Chung Kin Cheung

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is James Ray, President and CEO of CVG. This morning, we will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our second quarter 2025 results, after which we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast and a Q2 2025 earnings call presentation, which we will refer to during this call is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost-saving initiatives and new product initiatives, among others.

Actual results may differ from anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which CVG operates, fluctuations in the production volumes of vehicles for which CVG is a supplier, financial covenants, compliance and liquidity, risks associated with conducting business in foreign countries and currencies and other risks as detailed in our SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to