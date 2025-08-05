Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dustin J. Semach - President, CEO & Director

Mark Stone - Vice President, Investor Relations

Veronika Johnson - Interim CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller

Conference Call Participants

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Brian Dong - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Edlain S. Rodriguez - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Philip H. Ng - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Gabrial Shane Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

George Leon Staphos - BofA Securities, Research Division

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Jeffrey John Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Stefan Diaz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Matthew Burke Roberts - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mark Stone, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Stone

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. This is Mark Stone, Sealed Air's Vice President, Investor Relations. With me today are Dustin Semach, our President and CEO; and Roni Johnson, our interim CFO.

Before we begin our call, I would like to note we have provided a slide presentation to supplement today's discussion. This presentation, along with our second quarter earnings release is available to download from our Investor Relations page on our website at sealedair.com.

I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we make forward-looking statements, including our outlook or estimates for future periods. These statements are based solely