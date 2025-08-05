Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Lee Turner - Chief Financial & Franchise Officer

David W. Gibbs - CEO & Director

Matthew Robert Morris - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Brian James Harbour - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Brian John Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

David Sterling Palmer - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Hyun Jin Cho - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Sara Harkavy Senatore - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the Yum! Brands 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Sammy, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand over to our host, Matt Morris, Head of Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead, Matt.

Matthew Robert Morris

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On our call are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our CFO; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from David and Chris, we'll open the call to questions.

Please note that this call includes forward-looking statements that are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this call and should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings. Please refer to today's release and filings with the SEC to find disclosures, definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.