Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Messier - Director of Investor Relations & Business Development

Brian J. Cree - President

James P. Henderson - Chief Financial Officer

Robert W. Gerrity - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Charles Kennedy Fratt - Alliance Global Partners, Research Division

Jeffrey Scott Grampp - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Noel Augustus Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Vitesse Energy Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to the Director, Investor Relations and Business Development at Vitesse, Ben Messier. Thank you. You may begin.

Ben Messier

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining. Today, we will be discussing our financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025. Our 10-Q and earnings were released yesterday after market close and an updated investor presentation can be found on the Vitesse website. I'm joined this morning by our Chairman and CEO, Bob Gerrity; our President, Brian Cree; and our CFO, Jimmy Henderson.

Before we begin, please be reminded that this call may contain estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Please review our earnings release and risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC for additional information.

In addition, today's discussion may reference non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please reference our 10-Q and earnings release.

Now I will turn the