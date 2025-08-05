Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hugo Boss AG (OTCPK:BOSSY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Christian Stohr - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Yves Muller - CFO, COO, Director of Labor Relations & Member of Managing Board

Andreas Riemann - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Frederick James Wild - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Grace Smalley - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jurgen Kolb - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Manjari Dhar - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Susy Tibaldi - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Thomas Vincent Chauvet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Thank you, Sandra, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Warm welcome to our second quarter 2025 results presentation. Hosting our conference call today is Yves Muller, CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS.

Before we begin, please be reminded that all growth rates related to revenue will be discussed on a currency-adjusted basis, unless stated otherwise. To ensure a smooth and efficient Q&A session, we kindly ask you to limit your questions to 2. And with that, let's get started. Yves, the floor is yours.

Yves Muller

Thank you, Christian, and a warm welcome from Metzingen, ladies and gentlemen.

As outlined in our press release this morning, at HUGO BOSS, we delivered a solid second quarter performance with both sales and EBIT exceeding prior year levels. While this reflects encouraging progress compared to the first quarter, let me be upfront. The broader